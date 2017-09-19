Have you seen missing Boris from Gosberton?

Police are concerned for the safety of 43-year-old Borys Batko, who lives in the Gosberton area.
Boris left the area in his grey VW Passat W186SNV at about 9pm yesterday (Monday September 18).
He is a white male, wears glasses, is about 6ft tall, has brown wavy hair, wearing a black hooded top, black sweat pants.
If you have seen him or have any information, please ring Lincs Police on 101 – quoting incident 483 18/09.
