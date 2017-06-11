Haul of goods found at South Holland home after police search

Police are looking for the owners of goods found at a house in Spalding that was searched in connnection with a burglary.

A haul of goods, including watches, bicycles, sports bags and jewellery, was recovered and police believe some of it was stolen from various homes across South Holland.

Are any of these goods yours? Call Spalding Police Station on 101? Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Police.

However, there are still a number of items to be identified and traced to their rightful owners.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “Officers investigating a recent burglary arrested a suspect and subsequently searched a premises.

“During that search, officers seized a large quantity of goods and some of that property has been identified as having been stolen on other occasions from various locations in South Holland.”

Inspector Boxall did confirm that the search was unrelated to a series of “keysafe” burglaries in Spalding, Pinchbeck and Moulton Chapel.

Anyone who recognises the items shown should call 101.