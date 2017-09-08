Has this man tried to take your cash for a sofa delivery?

A conman has attempted to talk several Crowland residents into giving him cash so he can take delivery of a sofa.
In each case, the man has called at the address with a story about needing to borrow cash in order to pay for a sofa that has just been delivered. In one case, the resident has parted with £40.
Eight incidents have been recorded over the last week, seven in Crowland and one in Spalding.
Police have today issued an e-fit of a man they wish to talk in connection with their investigation.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 294 of 31 August.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.