Has this man tried to take your cash for a sofa delivery?

A conman has attempted to talk several Crowland residents into giving him cash so he can take delivery of a sofa.

In each case, the man has called at the address with a story about needing to borrow cash in order to pay for a sofa that has just been delivered. In one case, the resident has parted with £40.

Eight incidents have been recorded over the last week, seven in Crowland and one in Spalding.

Police have today issued an e-fit of a man they wish to talk in connection with their investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 294 of 31 August.