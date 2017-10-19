Hare coursers sighted in South Holland

Have your say

Residents are being asked to keep an eye out for a vehicle which may have been used by hare coursers this morning (Thursday October 19).

The Lincs rural crime team would like to trace a green Suzuki Vitara V420HDW, which was spotted in Holbeach St Johns.

Reports of hare coursing have also been received in Quadring, Spalding, Long Sutton and Moulton Seas End, the Operation Galileo team has reported.

If you see hare coursing taking place, dial 999. If you have heard reports, call the police on the non-emergency number, 101.