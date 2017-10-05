Hare courser was chased through two counties

A MAN who threw a dead hare out of his car window near Crowland has been issued with Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

In addition, Arron Smith, 23, of Rathgar Close, Redhill, Surrey, was ordered to forfeit his Subaru and three dogs. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation to three farmers, £5,535 in kennel costs, a £200 fine for poaching, £400 fine for no insurance, as well as £145 in costs and surcharges.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court after being summoned for poaching, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The court heard how officers from the Cambs Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were on patrol on October 19 last year when they were alerted to a green Subaru being used for hare coursing in Peterborough.

The vehicle was located in Thorney, but failed to stop for officers. As it travelled towards Crowland, the occupants threw a dead hare from the window into the road.

Officers stopped the pursuit because of the dangerous way the Subaru was being driven, but it was later spotted in Littleport, Coveney and finally, Swaffham Bulbeck.

Smith and other men, who have not been identified, could be seen with three Lurcher dogs hare coursing in a field, but once again made off when they spotted the officers. In their haste they left the dogs behind and they were seized by the RCAT.

On December 2, Smith was reported for failing to stop and driving without insurance after further reports of hare coursing in Thorney.

Smith was identified as the driver of the vehicle during an identity parade.

The indefinite CBO stipulates that Smith is prohibited from trespassing on any land in Cambridgeshire whilst in possession of a Lurcher or Lurcher type dog whilst in company of another person with a Lurcher.

Smith was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.