Handbags, sunglasses and cash stolen from vehicles in Spalding

Items including sunglasses, a handbag and cash were stolen from vehicles parked in Spalding during the past ten days, according to police.

The thefts took place in Appledorn Gardens (incident 545 of May 12) and Holyrood Walk (incident 185 of May 13).

A number of CDs were also taken from the vehicle parked in Holyrood Walk, while the handbag stolen in the Appledorn Gardens contained pumps.

Police are also looking into reports of an attempted burglary at a house in Park Road, Spalding (incident 93 of May 14).

Anyone with information should call 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.