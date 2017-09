Burglars destroyed French doors to break into a house in Deeping St James.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the break-in on Station Road, yesterday (September 26) between 9am and 5.15pm.

Any information or to report suspicious activity in the area, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident no 360 of 26/09/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.