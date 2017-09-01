Former Sutton St Edmund man Charlie Knight admits causing GBH

A former Sutton St Edmund resident is one of two men who carried out a “merciless and cowardly” assault on a defenceless man.

Charlie Knight, 19, formley of Broadgate and who now lives in Sir Lewis Street, Kings Lynn, has pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, jurors were told.

Private CCTV caught the one-minute assault with a hammer and a knife in Harlow, Essex, which left 24-year-old Robert Summerville badly injured on the ground.

However, Knight’s co-accused, Osa Akpate, 20, of the YMCA, Northgate End, Bishop’s Stortford, is on trial for attempted murder to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Akpate has also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of GBH and possessing an offensive weapon, a knife.

Knight will be sentenced at the conclusion of Akpate’s trial.

Prosecutor Stephen Rose told Chelmsford Crown Court Mr Summerville was chased by two men and cornered at 1.30pm on January 26 this year.

He said they were wielding a knife and a hammer and Mr Summerville suffered a punctured lung, a fractured rib and numerous cuts to his head and body. He spent three days in hospital.

Knight, dubbed “Parka man” by the prosecutor, was white and wearing a blue parka at the time.

His companion was a black male who was wearing a black jacket and who the prosecution claim was Akpata.

“We say Akpata delivered four or five blows to Mr Summerville’s chest, with, we suggest, a sharp object. He stepped away and Knight delivered some five blows to the head with a blunt object, maybe a hammer looking at the way his arm swings,” said Mr Rose.

“After those ten blows, Akpata goes in again and delivers three more blows to the chest, in a distinctive stabbing motion..

“Mr Summerville was left lying on the ground by the two men who ran away. The attack was as merciless as it was cowardly.

“The blows were forceful and deliberate. There’s no indication that, having been cornered, Mr Summerville was able to do anything to defend himself. One of those blows, likely one from the stabbing motion from Akpate, punctured his lung.”

Mr Rose said Akpata claimed he had met up with Knight earlier that day but they had separated and he was “not the man in black”.

“That’s the issue in the case. Who is the man in black?” the prosecutor told the jury.

Police internally circulated images from CCTV captured from a resident’s security camera in the road, from a Co-op store in nearby Manor Hatch and from a householder’s camera in Nicholls Field.

Akpate was identified and arrested at the YMCA on February 10. His mobile phone allegedly connected him to Knight.

Knight was recognised by a police officer in King’s Lynn and arrested there on March 2.

The trial continues.

