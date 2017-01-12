Fire at derelict Long Sutton hotel was arson, say police

A fire at the Bull Hotel in Long Sutton where building materials were ignited was arson, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed today.

The fire at the grade II listed former coaching inn, in Market Place, broke out shortly before 5pm last Friday when crews from Long Sutton, Holbeach and Spalding used a water hose reel to put it out.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The fire was suspected to have been a case of deliberate ignition.

“However, there were no witnesses or CCTV and all reasonable lines of enquiry have been exhausted.

“Therefore, the recorded crime of criminal damage has been finalised as undetected.”