Drug users’ ‘bolthole’ found in Donington park

Donington parish councillors are concerned about drug use in Flinders Park and at the skate park.

Members heard a bong had been found in Flinders Park but PCSO Colin Abbotts said he did a clean sweep of the area and “there’s nothing there at all”.

The officer said drug users tend to go once they have been discovered by members of the public.

“I think that was their bolthole,” said PCSO Abbotts. “Now they know their bolthole has been discovered, they have left the area.”

Chairman Arthur Baldwin said he saw a photograph of a bong and asked what it was. PCSO Abbotts said it was a device for inhaling drugs.

