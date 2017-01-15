Double blow dealt to much-loved Spalding deli

The couple behind Sergi’s Good Food Store in Spalding have suffered a double blow after a break-in and the collapse of plans to sell the business.

Cash, food, kitchen equipment and a laptop were all stolen after a person or gang broke into the shop in Francis Street between 4pm last Wednesday and 7am last Thursday.

There were coffee beans and two charity boxes on the floor, a laptop, money from the till and some chef’s knives I’d collected for more than 30 years had all gone Karl Sergison, Sergi’s Good Food Store, Spalding

Owners Karl and Debbie Sergison were coming to terms with the fact that a deal for the shop to become a children’s nursery had fallen through for finanacial reasons when the break-in happened.

Karl said: “We’d closed for business on Wednesday, came back the next morning and found the back door wide open.

“There were coffee beans and two charity boxes on the floor, a laptop, money from the till and some chef’s knives I’d collected for more than 30 years had all gone.

“Some of the knives were donated to me by chefs and can’t be replaced, which has broken my heart.”

Karl and Debbie Sergison had planned to close Sergi’s Good Food Store, for good, on Christmas Eve last year and then go travelling.

But the couple are determined to bounce back by giving the shop a makeover and reopen as a tapas bar, four days a week.

Debbie said: “We’ve been here for 12 years and we’re such a close-knit community where we all look after each other.

“The sale falling through means that we can close the shop after Saturday, have a major refit and reopen as a Spanish tapas bar.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101, quoting incident 40 of January 5.