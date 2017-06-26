Documentary about Spalding murders on Channel 5

The shocking murders of Spalding dinner lady Liz Edwards and her daughter Katie (13) last year will be the subject of a Channel 5 documentary this evening (Monday).

‘Murdered By My Daughter’ will tell the sickening story of Kim Edwards and her boyfriend Lucas Markham and how they plotted and carried out the evil killings. They were both 14 at the time.

Lucas Markham

The programme about the cruel pair, who have both been sentenced to a minimum of 17-and-a-half years in jail, will air at 9pm and lasts 60 minutes.