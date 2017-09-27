Diesel theft probe after crash in Spalding

Police are investigating a crash in Spalding on Monday to see if it is linked to a diesel theft.

The crash happened in Thistle Gardens, off West Terrace, where a white Luton van went into a fence at about 9.15pm.

A fuel container and part of the bodywork left behind after a van crashed into a fence in Spalding. Photo supplied.

An eye-witness, who asked not to be named, said: “We heard this rumble and my husband went outside where he saw a van speeding down Thistle Gardens after it had crashed into our fence.

“The van had lost half of its bodywork and a fuel container so my husband waited for it to come back as Thistle Gardens is a cul-de-sac.

“But when my husband went to speak to the driver, he mounted the pavement and drove off towards Winsover Road.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are treating it as a fail to stop collision and also investigating whether the diesel in the tanker was stolen.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 460 of September 25.

