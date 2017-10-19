Did you see big, bald dirty man in Deeping St James yesterday?

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Deeping St James yesterday afternoon (Wednesday October 18).
The attack took place in Laxton Close, just before 4pm.
The offender was a large, bald white male with stubble, 30-40 years old, wearing a dirty grey tracksuit.
The man and accomplice left in a white Transit-type van with a roof rack which had a plumbing pipe carrier attached.
If you have any information or to report suspicious activity in the area, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident no 332 of 18/10/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.