The death of a 29-year-old man found in the River Welland, near Spalding, last Sunday, was not suspicious, according to police.

Formal identification of the man, confirmed as of non-UK nationality, took place on Friday but an inquest is yet to be opened by the Coroner for South Lincolnshire.

The inquest is expected to be opened and adjourned tomorrow (Tuesday), but the cause of the man’s death is thought to have been by drowning.