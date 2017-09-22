Crimes in Deeping St Nicholas

Deeping St Nicholas was targeted by thieves who stole power tools and other items from a van and workshop respectively at the weekend.

Thieves forced their way into a workshop in Campains Lane before taking various tools and eqipment from inside.

Meanwhile, a van parked in Main Road was forced opened before drills, tools and a radio were taken.

Both crimes happened overnight between Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16.

Prior to the Deeping St Nicholas incidents, a house in Nene Terrace, Crowland, had jewellery stolen from it after a door was forced open between 10am and 6pm on Friday, September 15.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number(s) 412 of September 16 (Main Road), 221 of September 17 (Campains Lane) and/or 361 of September 15 (Crowland).

You cam also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.