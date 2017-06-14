CRIME NEWS: Mobile loo thefts in South Holland

Four thefts of mobile toilets in South Holland and Kirton have taken place within a week.

Two of the items, worth £500 each according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman, were stolen from Long Sutton and Moulton Seas End between June 5 and 5.

Then two more toilets were taken in Gedney Marsh and Kirton overnight last Thursday.

Anyone who has been offered one for sale on the cheap should call 101, quoting incident 233 of June 6.

• A battery charger, gas gun and disc cutter were all stolen from a shed in Clarks Hill, Gedney Broadgate at the weekend.

The person or gang responsible broke the padlock on the shed to get in and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 396 of June 10.