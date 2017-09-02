COURT: Who’s been up before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

July 24

Jonathan Parker (33), of Harrow Road, Skegness. Driving while using a hand held mobile phone (Whaplode). £225 fine, £30 v/s, £620 costs.

Michael Shailes (26), of Lincoln Lane, Holbeach. Assault (Boston). 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £310 costs.

July 25

Laurentiu Cureu (27), of Lilburne Avenue, Norwich. Speeding (Little Sutton). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

July 26

Jonathan Lincoln (32), of Queens Road, Spalding. Stole two candles worth £17.98 belonging to B&M (Spalding). Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Marek Petryszak (44), of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Driving without due care and attention (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Tracy Callaghan (49), of Hawthorne Close, Newborough. Drove whilst unfit to drive through drink (Spalding). Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 fine, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 50 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

July 11

Zachariah Boswell (27), of Parliament Street, Newark on Trent. Speeding (Wigtoft). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rokas Brazauskas (18), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Iain Clappison (43), of Martins Close, Barrow upon Humber. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 14

Patrick Leighton (70), of NFA. Caused harassment, alarm or distress (Crowland). 12 weeks prison sentence. Caused harassment, alarm or distress. 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent.

Paul Markham (51), of Saxon Close, Spalding. Drunk and disorderly (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £840 costs. No adjudication on conditional discharge order. Defendant was fine £40 for original offence in respect of which a conditional discharge was made.

July 20

Daniel Phillips (22), of Grosvenor Road, Billingborough. Two counts of assault (Walcott). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £115 fine, £100 compensation, £200 costs. Use of violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order.

Jason Fovargue (32), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Stole a charity box of value unknown belonging to Baytree Garden Centre (Weston). 12 months conditional discharge, £50 compensation.

Charlie Jones (25), of Cartwright Grove, Gunthorpe. Stole six Yankee Candles and wire shopping basket worth £139 belonging to Wyevale Garden Centre (Crowland). 18 months conditional discharge, £130 compensation, £85 costs. Left without paying for fuel worth £30.01 (Market Deeping). 18 months conditional discharge, £30.01 compensation.

July 21

David Appleton (47), of Chalk Road, Walpole St Peter. Speeding (Long Sutton). £360 fine, £36 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 1 months.

Neil Gardiner (48), of Nigel Court, Seymour Road, Finchley, London. Speeding (Whaplode). £261 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 24

Niul Brereton (37), of Goshawk Way, Tattershall. Speeding (Swineshead). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Mark Dixon (43), of Bush Meadow Lane, Terrington St Clement. Speeding (Little Sutton). £353 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

July 25

Adrian Fletcher (56), of Roman Bank, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Kara Gibling (35), of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Boston). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Jack Keeble (18), of Barrington Close, Holbeach. Driving without due care and attention (Holbeach). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Paul Knight (40), of Clare Court, Baston. Breach of restraining order (Thurlby). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

For a further offence during a suspended sentence the defendant was given a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 15 months. A restraining order was extended by 12 months.

Dawid Dzubak (30), of Bennington Road, Butterwick. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Omar Fariq (39), of Lawson Road, Norwich. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ignas Gintauskas (22), of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Claire Hall (35), of Foxwood South, Soham. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 26

Robert Pawlik (41), of Hawthorn Bank, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £160 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Tomasz Imiolczyk (47), of Dovecote Lane, Little Hulton, Worsley. Speeding (Spalding). £130 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sheila Keeble (77), of Meadowsweet, Bussey Road, Norwich. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 27

Aron Duff (32), of Queens Road, Spalding. Breach of a restraining order (Spalding). Four weeks prison sentence consecutive to original offence of conditional discharge of which a two- week prison sentence consecutive to breach was imposed, £115 v/s. No separate penalty for original offence of conditional discharge. Restraining order varied. Failed to comply with supervision requirement. Two weeks prison sentence.

Emanuel Das Neves (38), of Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £116 fine, £30 v/s £85 costs, 3pts.

Warren Keates (43), of East Elloe Avenue, Holbeach. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Atanas Maras (52), of Kinoulton Court, Grantham. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Laura Meli (35), of Penwald Court, Peakirk. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Norman (29), of Mallard Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £390 fine, £39 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.