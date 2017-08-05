COURT REGISTER: Who’s been up before the bench?

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

June 20

Raymond Mackintosh (50), of Stephenson Way, Bourne. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Richard Skayman (48), of Byland Court, Back Lane, Eye. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Roy Taylor (52), of Bourne Road, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Great Ponton). £70 fine, £30 v/s,3pts.

Arkadiusz Baranowski (40), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Greater Manchester). £365 fine, £36 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Craig Lazell (64), of Riverside, Wygate Park, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Kelvin Baxter (63), of Swift Close, Deeping St James. Driving without due care ad attention (Grimsthorpe). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 7pts.

Jelena Sapkiene (48), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach. Speeding (A151). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lukasz Zasada (41), of Boston Road, Kirton. Speeding (Kirton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three months.

June 21

Brad Dunford (19), of Scott Terrace, Boston. No insurance (Kirton Holme). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for wilfully obstructing a police officer.

Ian Talks (37), of Main Road, Tongue End. Drink-driving (Tongue End). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Jacek Mczko (36), of Marlborough Avenue, Spalding. Drink-driving (Spalding). £210 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No insurance. £210 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

June 23

Anthony Martindale (22), of Burnstone Gardens, Moulton. Drink-driving (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £100 costs, disqualified for 12 months.

Peter Chapman (61), of Glenside South, Pinchbeck. Failed to stop after an accident (Spalding). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £200 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for driving without due care and attention and failing to report an accident.

Shane Smith (38), of Belchmire Lane, Gosberton. Breach of a restraining order (Spalding). Six months prison sentence suspended for two years. £115 v/s, £250 costs.

June 28

Nicholas Andrew (53), of Dixons Road, Market Deeping. Assault (Market Deeping). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Jason Wellbelove (53), of Ingledew Close, Heckington. Drink-driving (Sutterton). Community order with alcohol treatment requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

June 23

Aurimas Butkys (25), of Chaucers Way, Spalding. Drink-driving (Spalding). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months. No separate penalty for no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

June 26

Christopher Watson (56), of Springhill Road, Totnes, Devon. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Kirton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Luke Britton (36), of Acacia Avenue, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £400 fine, £40 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months. No separate penalty for failing to stop after an accident and for not wearing a seat belt.

Sally Young (51), of Raines Garth, Giggleswick, Settle. Speeding (Little Sutton). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Byron Newell (32), of Campion Way, Bourne. Stole two pairs sunglasses worth £110 belonging to Boots (Grantham). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Failed to surrender to custody. £50 fine.

Wayne Abbott (27), of Butterwick Road, Freiston. Driving while disqualified (Boston). Six weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

June 27

Daniel Millar (27), of Chestnuts, Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Stole food worth £50 belonging to Iceland (Boston). Six months conditional discharge, £20 compensation. Stole confectionary worth £2.49 belonging to Poundstretcher (Boston). Six months conditional discharge, £2.49 compensation.

Agris Jerumans (23), of Peterhouse Close, West Town, Peterborough. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £106 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Julie-Anne Agnew (32), of Alan Jarvis Way, Terrington St Clement. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Ema Astrauskaite (22), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £187 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Michael Downey (27), of Forkhill Road, Newry, County Down. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Bruno Figueiredo (37), of Clarence Gardens, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Dorin Giurgiula (27), of Morleys Leet, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs.

Paul Grimwood (47), of Porthouse Drive, Pinchbeck. Permitted another person to use a vehicle without insurance (Twenty). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Joel Hammond (22), of Beech Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.