COURT REGISTER: Who has been up before the magistrates?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

June 20

Luis Ochoa (29), of Broadway, Peterborough. Speeding (Langtoft). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. No separate penalty for speeding (Baston 2.8.16), 3pts,no separate penalty for speeding (Baston 11.8.16), 3pts. No separate penalty for speeding (Baston 16.8.16), 3pts. No separate penalty for speeding (Baston 30.8.16), 3pts.

Edward Firth (23), of Old Main Road, Sibsey. Speeding (Sutterton). £140 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts. No separate penalty for failing to comply with a traffic sign.

Benjamin Foulds (35), of Hobhole Bank, New Leake. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £135 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

June 15

Joanne Whitbourn (53), of Tansy Way, Spalding. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Andrew Wray (51), of Dale Road, Crayford, Dartford, Bexley. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

June 16

Richard Cobbin (48), of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

James Williams (24), of Magdalen Street, Colchester. Speeding (Whaplode). £193 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

June 17

James Wellbellove (20), of The Paddock, Kirton. Assault (Kirton). 18 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £100 compensation.

June 19

Amy Giglio (30), of Scoldhall Lane, Surfleet. Made a false statement in a declaration, namely application for name and address of driver (Lincoln). 4 months prison sentence, £390 compensation.

Chase Gowland (23), of Queens Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). 14 weeks prison sentence, £200 compensation, £115 v/s. Community orders made on 27.4.17 and 27.7.17 respectively revoked.

Stuart Thorn (49), of NFA. Assaulted a police officer (Spalding). 6 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation. Assaulting a second police officer. 6 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. No separate penalty, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

June 20

Martin Broughton (50), of Tuffley Road, Manchester. Speeding (Cowbit). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Mariam Chiranus (25), of Clacton Road, East Ham, London. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lea Dawson (46), of Longton Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancs. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gary Inman (45), of Stonegate, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £221 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Paul Johnson (56), of Moor Lane, Branston Booths, Lincoln. Speeding (Cowbit). £52 fine, £30 v/s, £60 costs, 3pts.

Dean Peachey ((36), of Clare Close, Mildenhall. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Leon Doyne (26), of Hall Gate, Holbeach. Driving without due care and attention (Sutton Bridge). £287 fine, £30 v/s, 385 costs, 5pts.

Silvestrs Kilips (18), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Sara Northfield (44), of Tolls Lane, Holbeach. No MOT (Holbeach). £60 fine, £30 v/s, £60 costs.

Kally Walden (25), of Michael Moses Way, Swineshead. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £60 costs, 3pts.

June 21

Pawel Pudlis (21), of Barge Close, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Carl Cottingham (30), of Little Close, Eye. Stole children’s toys worth £129 belonging to B&M Stores (Spalding), eight bottles of spirits worth £175 belonging to Co-op (Market Deeping) and clothing worth £487 belonging to The Original Factory Shop (Market Deeping) - 3 weeks prison sentence consecutive for each offence. Original offence in respect of suspended sentence order, suspended sentence of imprisonment of 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. No adjudication on two commissions of further offences whilst subject to conditional discharges. .

Konstantinos Koytoylas (46), of St Leonards Avenue, Woodhall Spa. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, 3pts. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £22 v/s, £200 costs, 3pts.

June 22

Robert Carter-Surridge (30), of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. Harassment (Boston). 5 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

Troy Darrigan (49), of Fenside Road, Boston. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kieron Howells (37), of Marston Lane, Nuneaton. Speeding (Whaplode). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tracey Hutchinson (44), of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Speeding (Leverton). £61 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Roberts Kalvans (25), of Monks Walk, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Lee Harvey (38), of Woolram Wygate, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ben Munday (36), of Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough. Speeding (Baston). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alexandra Webber (39), of Broadgate, Gedney. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.