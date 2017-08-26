COURT REGISTER: Who has been up before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

July 18

Mihai Petre (30), of Edward Road, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Mindaugas Adamonis (51), of Common Road, Moulton Seas End. Speeding (Spalding). £184 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Amy Burchett (21), of Westwood Drive, Bourne. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Neal Evans (71), of Wainfleet Road, Old Leake. Speeding (Pinchbeck). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Peter Evans (33), of St Matthews Close, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Nicholas Thompson (50), of Lansdowne Road, Skegness. Speeding (Cowbit). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Magdalena Karczmarska (31), of Carrington Road, Moulton Seas End. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Reuben Kench (26), of Becks Green Lane, Ilketshall St Andrew, Suffolk. No insurance (Swineshead). £285 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Brooke Doe (23), of Everard Road, Tongue End. Three counts of criminal damage (Tongue End). 12 months conditional discharge, £300 compensation, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

July 19

Lewis Davis (26), of Ryefield, Langtoft. Failed to give specimen of breath (Grantham). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified for 12 months.

Latoya Holland (28), of Norwich. Two counts of assault (Sutton Bridge). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

Zane Zukovska (30), of St Thomas’s Road, Spalding. Stole various items of value unknown belonging to B&M (Spalding). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for obstructing a police officer.

Donna Pleasance (35), of NFA. Two counts of theft of groceries of value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Co-op (Holbeach). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £40 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

July 11

Dan Hewitt (42), of Worthing Close, Grays, Thurrock. Speeding (Spalding). £135 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ian Kearney (58), of Sandy Lane, South Wootton. Speeding (Horbling). £184 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Andrew Morris, of Regent Street, Balby, Doncaster. Speeding (Long Sutton). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Ricky Robinson (30), of Salts Road, West Walton. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

July 13

Jasim Abbas (35), of London Road, Wyberton. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

James Adamson (51), of Birch Grove, Spalding. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Christopher Bond (34), of Barnes Road, Donington. Speeding (Tattershall). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £50 fine.

Huong Cao (23), Meadowgate, Bourne. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Bourne). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dennis Colclough (58), of Beaufort Court, Waterhead Road, Meir, Stoke on Trent. Speeding (Whaplode). £76 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ashley Dale (33), of Asquith Avenue, Bonnyhale Road, Ealand, North Lincs. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rafal Dzierwa (28), of Moulton Chapel Road, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Erikas Pocevicius (32), of Cobden Street, Peterborough. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Langtoft). £100 fine. No insurance. £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Natasha Westhorpe (29), of The Russets, Upwell. Speeding (Long Sutton). £75 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Christopher Wilcock (30), of Sluice Road, Saracen’s Head. Driving without due care and attention (Wyberton). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Trevor Wistow (55), of Rosebery Road, Norwich. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £750 fine, £75 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Wright (46), of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

July 6

Ian Wilson (49), of London Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Graham Wood (50), of Park Road, Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £341 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 8

Jake Brown (28), of Adstone Avenue, Blackpool. Produced 15 cannabis plants (Thurlby). Community order with 40 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £45 costs, plants destroyed.

July 10

Sam Hill (39), of Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, Peterborough. Dishonestly arranged to receive stolen goods (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge. Four counts of stealing DVD box sets worth £149.96, £119.96, £80 and £78.98 belonging to HMV (Peterborough). 12 months conditional discharge, total of £424.90 compensation.

July 11

Lee Roberts (37), of Oxford Gardens, Holbeach. Stole DKNY perfume worth £40 belonging to Lloyds (Spalding). £80 fine, £40 compensation, £85 costs. No action on breach of conditional discharge.

Dobromir Shutov (25), of Putnoe Lane, Bedford. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Duncan Thomas (22), of Main Road, Wrangle. Speeding (Crowland). £80 fine, £30 v/s, 6pts.

Stephen Timony (61), of Valencia Road, Sanmore, Harrow. Speeding (Baston). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Karen Wilkins (57), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £125 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jacqueline Wilson-Pugh (49), of Main Road, Parson Drove. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £115 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Robert Wood (25), of Drury Lane, Bicker. Speeding (Crowland). £165 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Ben Adams (24), of Chessington Hill Park, Chessington, Kingston upon Thames. Speeding (Cowbit). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Colin Blades (54), of The Crescent, Rudyard, Staffs. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £140 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.