COURT REGISTER: Cases from local magistrates’ courts

The latest cases from Boston and Lincoln courts.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

May 15

Katie Croker (42), of Ash Court, Donington. Drink-driving (Quadring). £225 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

May 17

William Nunn (26), of Water Lane, Bourne. Assault (Bourne). Four months prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

Richard Kyberd (36), of Browns Gate, Long Sutton. Assault (Spalding). £500 fine, £250 compensation, £50 v/s, £85 costs.

Scott Roberts (36), of Chapel Gate, Sutton St James. Assault (Spalding). £800 fine, £250 compensation, £80 v/s, £85 costs.

May 22

Patrick Boles (22), of Sunnycroft Road, Leicester. Took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Crowland). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £127 costs.

Craig Brooks (37), of Saxon Street, Burton on Trent. Took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Wyberton). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £127 costs.

Joshua Gilson (19), of Whitechapel Street, Nottingham. Took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Wyberton). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £127 costs.

May 23

Anita Furnell (45), of Church Road, Wigtoft. No insurance (Kirton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Connor Roylance (21), of Farrow Avenue, Holbeach. No insurance (Holbeach). £265 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Driving without due care and attention. £130 fine, 6pts. No separate penalty for using a motor vehicle with faulty brakes.

Reece Lindley (25), of Royal Close, Sutton Bridge. No insurance (Sutton Bridge). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

May 16

Aiste Stravinskaite (28), of Stretham Way, Bourne. No insurance (Boston). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jack Pillans (20), of Humberstone Lane, Thurmaston, Leicester. Assault (Bourne). 16 weeks prison sentence suspended for 2 years, restraining order, £115 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for criminal damage.

Simon Wilson (35), of Longs Wharf, Double Street, Spalding. Stole 37 bars of Galaxy chocolate worth £36.63 belonging to Aldi (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Simon Wilson (35), of Longs Wharf, Double Street, Spalding. Stole brandy worth £216 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £216 compensation. Stole fragrances worth £36 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £36 compensation. Stole 106 boxes of 10 packs Kinder chocolate bars worth £106 and coffee of value unknown from Iceland (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

Raimondas Alseika (32), of Northgate, West Pinchbeck. No insurance (Spalding). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Dragos Bradea (20), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ronald Dalton (65), of Bilberry Close, Red Lodge, Suffolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Glen Pearl (36), of Skeldyke Road, Kirton. Speeding (Quadring). £118 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Warren Smith (39), of Glen Tramman, Ramsey, Isle of Man. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Cosmin Vasile (31), of Westlode Street, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

May 18

Zane Ajasa (33), c/o Buttercup Drive, Bourne. Drink-driving (Bourne). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Isobel Miller (20), of Chapel Lane, Folkingham. Drink-driving (Sleaford). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

May 19

Radek Blazicek (40), of Lewis Court, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £75 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gemma Cureton (25), of Southwell Drive, Skegness. Speeding (Whaplode). £130 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Devidas Dorondovas (29), of Winsover Road, Spalding. Speeding (Whaplode). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephen Morley (58), of Beaufort Drive, Spalding. No insurance (Skegness). £770 fine, £77 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence/no MOT.

May 22

Amedeo Frison (21), of Havelock Street, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Sebastian Trzeciak (38), of Garnsgate Road, Long Sutton. Failed to stop after an accident (Long Sutton). £108 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 5pts.

Aaron Kelly (33), of Wood View, Bourne. Attempted theft of a motor vehicle (Bourne). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 v/s.

Jonathan Bowles (47), of Burchnall Close, Deeping St James. Driving without due care and attention (Market Deeping). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Sarah Box (49), of Broadgate, Weston Hills. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Arvydas Fetkevicius (19), of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.