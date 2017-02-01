County’s finest honoured for bravery in Crowland knife drama

Two South Holland police officers have been recognised for their bravery in disarming a knifeman who threatened them and others in Crowland.

Sergeant Nick Waters and Police Constable Daniel Brant were both awarded Chief Constable’s Commendations at an awards ceremony in Lincoln on Thursday.

The most unusual part was how the situation changed so quickly from being quite routine into a terribly traumatic experience for the fire and ambulance crews Sergeant Nick Waters, Lincolnshire Police

The pair, both members of the South Holland community policing team, were sent to a house in Crowland where ambulance and fire crews had been called to help a man thought to have been unconscious.

But the emergency suddenly turned violent when the man seized some kitchen knives and threatened to kill the emergency crews.

Sgt Waters, a serving police officer for nearly 15 years, said: “Initially, the First Responders from the fire service, along with an ambulance crew, attended because there was concern for the man’s health.

“But once they arrived, the man became quite aggressive, got some knives from the kitchen and chased the emergency crews into an upstairs bedroom where they shut the door behind them.

“The man concerned then began attacking the door with the knives, making threats to the people inside the bedroom.

“One of the emergency crews called the police which myself and PC Daniel Brant attended.”

Sgt Waters revealed that help arrived from another fire crew who placed a ladder outside the bedroom window, allowing him and PC Brant to climb up and get into the room where the emergency crews were trapped.

“Our priority was to get ourselves in-between the emergency crew and the man with the knives,” Sgt Waters said.

“He was still outside the bedroom, threatening to the people inside the house and people outside as well.

“But we were able to protect the people in the bedroom by speaking to the man and challenging him with taser guns, before arresting him for affray.

“The most unusual part was how the situation changed so quickly from being quite routine into a terribly traumatic experience for the fire and ambulance crews.”

Neil Rhodes, Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Sgt Nick Waters and PC Daniel Brant were faced with a dangerous and potentially deadly situation.

“However, they have acted calmly and decisively to bring a volatile incident to order.

“Police officers sometimes need to show authority and sometimes they need to show empathy, but mostly it is a fine balance of the two.

“I am really proud of their actions which made sure of a safe conclusion for all involved.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Marc Jones, said: “I have enormous admiration for the tremendous dedication, commitment and courage shown by our frontline officers, on a daily basis, as they put their own safety on the line to protect our communities.”

The ceremony was also attended by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Mrs Jill Hughes, who said: “It was a humbling experience to meet so many amazing people and to be involved in recognising these acts of valour and public service was a great honour.”