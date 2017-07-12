Conditional discharge for man charged after shop theft in Spalding

A man arrested in Spalding by police and charged with dishonestly arranging to receive goods worth more than £1,000 has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Sam Hill, of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday when he admitted the charge relating to goods stolen from the B and Q store in Spalding.

Another charge against Hill of actually stealing electrical goods from the same school was withdrawn.

Hill was arrested at Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field on Saturday and a vehicle he was using with an accomplice was recovered by police.