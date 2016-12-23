Clothing, clock and electric items stolen in Wyberton

A range of clothing and electrical goods were stolen after a burglary at a house in Wyberton before Christmas.

It happened at a house in Park Road from where a person or gang stole a Samsung UHD 49-inch TV, a Samsung 34-Inch Plasma LED TV and a large numeral clock from The Range.

Among the items of clothing stolen were two men’s large-size Barbour jackets in black, a grey Zara blazer and a selection of All Saints jumpers and jackets.

Anyone who might have seen similar items offered for sale, or who has any information about the burglary, should call 101, quoting incident number 344 of December 21.

You can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.