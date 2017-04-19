Charity collection tins stolen from car in Sutton Bridge

A dad of two from Sutton Bridge running in Sunday’s London Marathon is “upset” after charity money was stolen from his car.

Adrian Pitt had three charity tins for Asthma UK - the charity he is running for - containing about £100 in his car when it was parked near Bridge Road on Wednesday, April 13.

There was £100 worth of donations in the tins from the school and so it’s upset me quite a lot Adrian Pitt, of Sutton Bridge

He said: “I’d collected the charity tins from one of the people I work with and they had pennies in them that had been donated by children at a special school in Wisbech.

“I was busy working outside last Wednesday and had covered the charity tins with a coat so no one could see them.

“But the next morning, I found the collection tins had gone.

“There was £100 worth of donations in the tins from the school and so it’s upset me quite a lot.”

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that Adrian’s car was unlocked when the theft took place and he admitted there was a slim chance of recovering the cash.

He said: “A police officer I spoke to who deals with car crime told me that he didn’t hold out much hope of getting the money back.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 59 of April 13.