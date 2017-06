Gardening items, including a blower, trimmer and four chainsaws, have been stolen from Baytree Garden Centre in Weston.

Two men broke into the shop and stole a Mitox chainsaw, a Stihl grass trimmer, blower and three chainsaws at about 2am on June 6.

Anyone who has been offered any of these items should call 101, quoting incident number 120 of June 7.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.