Officers investigating a burglary in Long Sutton have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace.

The burglary happened at a property in Delamore Way on 7th December and is being linked to two burglaries in Park Road the same night.

The offender forced entry through a rear door and targeted jewellery boxes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Darren Enderby on 101, quoting incident number 213 of 8th December.