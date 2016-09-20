Catalytic converter stolen from car in Morton

A catalytic converter has been stolen from a car while parked in Hanthorpe Road, Morton.

Thieves targeted a Honda Accord overnight between Sunday and Monday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “As the price of scrap metal is on the increase, we do not wish to see a rise in catalytic converters thefts as we have done previously.

“If you own a Honda accord, please be mindful where you park your vehicle during the hours of darkness.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 94 of September 19.