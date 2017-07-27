Car windows smashed by thieves

Two parked cars have been broken into and property stolen.

The window of a car was smashed while it was parked in the secluded Bourne Woods car park on Wednesday, July 26, the second incident was on the same day on Dollan Lane in Edenham, between 1.15pm and 2.45pm.

PCSO Graeme Parrott said: “Police are appealing for information in connection with thefts from two motor vehicles in the Bourne area yesterday (July 26).

“If you can assist to identify any suspicious persons or vehicles seen in the area or have any other information you believe could assist our investigation please call 101 quoting either incident 206 (Bourne Woods) pr 248 (Dollan Lane Edenham).”