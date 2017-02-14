Call for high-level talks with police about minor crime in Crowland

Crowland Parish Council wants ‘high-level’ talks with police about minor crime in the town.

Councillors want more police on the streets to tackle anti-social behaviour, despite a 17 per cent fall in such crimes between 2015 and 2016.

Inspector Jo Reeves, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland. Photo supplied.

Figures from UKCrimeStats.com showed that 144 cases of anti-social behaviour were reported across Crowland and the Spalding Rural South police area in 2016, compared to 174 the previous year.

But Coun David Ringham, chairman of Crowland Parish Council, said: “We’re getting more and more frustrated with many issues that may seem minor but, cumulatively, they add up.

“Like everywhere else, we’re getting anti-social behaviour which affects people in what is looked on as a low crime area just as much as it does in a high crime area.

“The police have a very difficult job but we, as a parish council, feel there should be more officers on the ground and we’ll be pressing for this at a high level.”

Insp Jo Reeves, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “Crowland has a dedicated Community Beat Manager and PCSO who are supported by local response officers regularly in the area.

“We are aware of some anti-social behaviour in Crowland and are working with South Holland District Council to address this.”