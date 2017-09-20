Burglars steal equipment from Spalding company

High value gardening equipment has been stolen from a Spalding company.

The offenders forced entry to a container at the Monks House Lane premises and stole equipment including a log splitter and wood chipper overnight between September 5 and 6.

The police would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle being driven in suspicious circumstances in the area that night.

Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “If you see these items for sale or know anything about their whereabouts then please get in touch.

“Like any sort of burglary, this crime has had a real impact on the victim, their family and their livelihoods.

“It’s always best if you can contact us directly, but if you want to pass information to us anonymously, you can do so through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111”.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 66 of 6th September.

