Police believe that two burglaries in Sutton St Edmund and Sutton St James, overnight on Tuesday, where a total four items were stolen may be linked.

Batteries and a power washer were taken in Chapelgate, Sutton St James, while copper piping and a heating tank were stolen in Guanockgate Road, Sutton St Edmund.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number(s) 74 (Sutton St James) and/or 165 (Sutton St Edmund) of July 12.