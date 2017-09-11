BREAKING NEWS MONDAY 4.15PM: Man’s body found at Holbeach house after ‘unexplained’ death

Police are treating the death of a man aged in his 40s who was found at a house in Holbeach today as “unexplained”.

Emergency services were called to a house in Fleet Street shortly after 9am this morning (Monday 11th September) where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death which is being treated as unexplained in the meantime.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 96 of September 11.