Police have issued an image of a woman they want to speak to about the theft of two crates of beer from a Holbeach shop.

The picture is taken from the CCTV installed at the One Stop store in West End.

The theft occurred around 9.45pm on Tuesday August 8.

If you are the woman pictured, or you know her identity, call PC Marc Fowler on 101, quoting incident number 418 of 8th August.