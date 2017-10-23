Bald man sought following nasty Deepings assault

Have your say

Police have issued a description of a man they are looking for in connection with an assault in Deeping St James.

It happened in Laxton Close, near Spalding Road, at about 3.30pm last Wednesday.

The man police are looking for is described as white and of large build, aged 30-40, bald headed with a stubble and he was wearing a dirty grey track suit.

Police believe the man concerned and a possible accomplice left the area in a white Transit -type van with a roof rack and a plumbing pipe carrier attached to it.

Anyone with information should call Market Deeping Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 332 of October 18.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.