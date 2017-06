Police have today issued extracts of interviews with Kim Edwards, one of the teenagers convicted of the murders of Elizabeth and Katie Edwards.

Kim Edwards, now aged 15, helped plan the “cold, calculated and callous” murder of her mother and sister with Lucas Markham, also now 15.

Lucas Markham and Kim Edwards.

The pair became Britain’s youngest ever double murderers when they were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court last October and now there has been a ruling that they can be named.