Crash survivor brothers and their family raise cash for Sick Children’s Trust

Brothers left fighting for their lives after an horrific road crash have joined their parents in raising cash for The Sick Children’s Trust.

Jayden (nine) and Ellis (six) Pesterfield were critically injured in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clements that claimed the life of their much-loved auntie, Laura Pesterfield (21), four days before Christmas in 2015.

Nikkita and Mark Pesterfield with sons Jayden (nine) and Ellis (six). Photo supplied.

The boys were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, and their mum and dad, Nikkita and Mark, were able to stay close by thanks to being given a place at Acorn House, run by the trust.

Now the family has raised more than £3,900 to thank the charity that allowed them to stay together at such a crucial time.

Nikkita said: “A constable turned up to deliver the horrendous news that Laura had died and the boys had been rushed to hospital.

“When we arrived at Addenbrooke’s we were told that the next 72 hours were critical.”

Acorn House was just a few minutes’ walk from their sons’ bedsides and the family wanted to give something back to the trust so they organised fundraising events, including a ball at Hubberts Bridge Community Centre.

Jayden and Ellis, who live with their parents in Wyberton, are making excellent progress.

Nikkita said: “It’s over a year since the accident, and it’s been an absolute whirlwind. The boys make us so proud at how far they’ve come.

“We’ve received lots of support from friends and family and were overwhelmed with how much was raised from our charity ball. We can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity and constant care.”

The trust has ten ‘homes from home’ so families can support sick children in hospital and relies on donations.

Acorn House manager Abi Abdel-aal said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone that has supported Jayden and Ellis’s family, and in turn helped families with seriously ill children in hospital stay close to their bedsides.”

Laura was a care worker at a Kirton nursing home at the time of her death and lived in Wyberton Low Road in Boston.

• For more information on the charity’s work please visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org