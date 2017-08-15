Craft and food fete in Holbeach

Holbeach is to showcase a new monthly craft and food market in the town centre.

A range of stalls selling greetings cards, gifts, cakes, furniture and antiques will be in Church Street on Saturday between 9am and 2pm.

The hope is that the market will encourage new businesses to give their ideas a try as there is no cost for them, except for a deposit that is refundable on attendance Coun Isobel Hutchinson, Holbeach Parish Council

The market is the idea of The Holbeach Town Action Group, a group of traders, parish, district and county councillors committed to improving and promoting the town centre,

Parish councillor Isobel Hutchinson said: “The hope is that the market will encourage new businesses to give their ideas a try as there is no cost for them, except for a deposit that is refundable on attendance.

“We’re still working on other projects after the shops supported the Holbeach in Bloom judging day last month by decorating their windows.”

