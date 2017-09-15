COWBIT PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Farmer makes claims of road misuse

A Cowbit farmer has claimed that drivers are making use of a side road off the A16 without the permission of landowners.

Roland Biggs told Cowbit Parish Council members that steps should be taken to “block off” Mill Drove North as a short cut between Cowbit and Spalding without consent from Welland and Deepings Internal Drainage Board (IDB).

People are going across the A16 and onto Mill Drove North when the only people who should be using the space is Welland and Deepings IDB Roland Biggs, of Cowbit

Parish councillors were told that several crashes had happened there in recent years, along with flytipping.

Mr Biggs said: “Mill Drove North was originally put in place for use by the drainage board and once that happened, all other rights of way were finished.

“But people are going across the A16 and onto Mill Drove North when the only people who should be using the space is Welland and Deepings IDB.

“To my way of thinking, when you sign a legal document for a road, you accept repsonsibility for access to it and Mill Drove North has got to be blocked off by the IDB.

“Otherwise, people will keep using it for flytipping and other things.”

Parish councillors agreed to take up Mr Biggs’ complaint and write to Welland and Deepings IDB for its views.

• Cowbit’s new policing sergeant has been told of the low level for crime in the village over the school summer holidays.

Sergeant Nick Waters heard that only one report of anti-social behaviour and three case of theft, along with two road crashes, had taken place during August.

This compares with three reports of anti-social behaviour, one theft, one burglary and a crash on the A16 Cowbit bypass in July.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Waters said there was an “appetite” for tackling hare coursing in Cowbit amongst the police.

• A wide-ranging plan of works to improve Cowbit’s playground has been outlined by parish councillors.

New seats for swings, repairs to the basketball court and replacement tyre swings are all set to go ahead after talks at Monday’s parish council meeting.

Coun Chris Elliott said: “A second round of repairs to the playing field is being done which includes the slide, swings and resurfacing of the play area itself.

“Also tyre swings to be made good and painted.”

• Cowbit will soon have a new notice board outside its primary school after one was ordered by parish councillors.

The notice board is one of several improvements in the pipeline which also includes plans to paint the bench in Barrier Bank.

Councillors also agreed the need to renovate Cowbit Playing Field’s pavilion with a new sink, taps, kitchen unit and heating system.

Coun Chris Elliott said: “It’s a health hazard and not fit to be used.”