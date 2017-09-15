COWBIT PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Farmer makes claim of access road misuse

A Cowbit farmer has claimed that drivers are making use of an access road near the A16 without the permission of landowners.

Roland Biggs told Cowbit Parish Council members that steps should be taken to “block off” the access road off Drain Bank North which vehicles are using without the consent of South Holland Internal Drainage Board (IDB).

People are going across the A16 and onto Mill Drove North when the only people who should be using the space is Welland and Deepings IDB Roland Biggs, of Cowbit

Parish councillors were told that more vehicles would use the access road, some to carry out flytipping, if action is not taken to stop its use.

Mr Biggs said: “Drain Bank North was originally put in place for use by the drainage board to gain access to several fields.

“Once that happened, all other rights of way were finished and it wasn’t meant to be used by anyone else.

“But people are going across the A16 and along Drain Bank North when the only people who should be using that access road is South Holland IDB.”

Mr Biggs is concerned about increased used of the access road as it is near the new development for Spalding Rugby Club and two travellers’ sites, one being a six-acre site created by South Holland District Council.

“To my way of thinking, when you sign a legal document for a road, you accept repsonsibility for access to it and that access road has to be closed off by the IDB,” Mr Biggs said.

“Otherwise, people will keep using it, creating a greater risk of accidents and flytipping.”

Parish councillors agreed to take up Mr Biggs’ complaint and write to South Holland IDB for its views.

• Please note that the original story in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian referred to Welland and Deepings IDB and Mill Drove North, both of which were incorrect.

We are happy to clarify that South Holland IDB is responsible for the area referred to in the story which is near Drain Bank North.

We apologise for the error.

• Cowbit’s new policing sergeant has been told of the low level for crime in the village over the school summer holidays.

Sergeant Nick Waters heard that only one report of anti-social behaviour and three case of theft, along with two road crashes, had taken place during August.

This compares with three reports of anti-social behaviour, one theft, one burglary and a crash on the A16 Cowbit bypass in July.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Waters said there was an “appetite” for tackling hare coursing in Cowbit amongst the police.

• A wide-ranging plan of works to improve Cowbit’s playground has been outlined by parish councillors.

New seats for swings, repairs to the basketball court and replacement tyre swings are all set to go ahead after talks at Monday’s parish council meeting.

Coun Chris Elliott said: “A second round of repairs to the playing field is being done which includes the slide, swings and resurfacing of the play area itself.

“Also tyre swings to be made good and painted.”

• Cowbit will soon have a new notice board outside its primary school after one was ordered by parish councillors.

The notice board is one of several improvements in the pipeline which also includes plans to paint the bench in Barrier Bank.

Councillors also agreed the need to renovate Cowbit Playing Field’s pavilion with a new sink, taps, kitchen unit and heating system.

Coun Chris Elliott said: “It’s a health hazard and not fit to be used.”