Covert cameras to deter Donington park vandalism?

Covert cameras could be brought in to deter further vandalism at Flinders Park, the parish council heard.

Parish councillor and IDEA member Gill Lunn said the latest incidents have been reported to police and Thomas Cowley High School.

As reported in the Spalding Guardian (May 25), the park in Town Dam Lane has had a trail of damage, including trees and shrubs pulled up, a Wendy House tampered with and tiles damaged on the bandstand.

The park is managed by IDEA (Improving Donington’s Environment for All).

Coun Lunn told the council: “We found some burned copies of Macbeth, which they are working on at school.”

Further damage was discovered on Thursday but Coun Lunn said she was hoping a telling off at school “might have made them think”.

She said covert cameras would add to existing cameras in the park, one overlooking the play area and six inside the entrance.