COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

July 4

Liam Croft (20) of Gull Bank, Whaplode Drove. Attempted to enter a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal (Moulton Eaugate). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £185 costs.

Paul Huckle (25), of Woolsten Croft Avenue, King’s Lynn. Driving while disqualified (Long Sutton). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £50 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no insurance and no MOT.

July 5

Dean Arnold (29), of Willesby Road, Spalding. Drug driving (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Benjamin Coddington (32), of High Street, Morton. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour (Bourne). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Assaulted a police officer. £120 fine, £50 compensation.

Fernandas Mykolaitis (29), of Pennygate, Spalding. Two counts of assault (Spalding). Community order with 120 hours unpaid work and alcohol abstinence monitoring, £100 compensation, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

July 7

Stephen Homewood (49), of Broadgate Road, Sutton St Edmund. Assault (Sutton St Edmund). Community order, building better relationships and rehabilitation activity programmes, £85 v/s, £85 costs. Drink driving. Community order, disqualified from driving for 12 months, building better relationships and rehabilitation activity programmes.

Steven Hubbard (55), of River Lane, Anwick, Sleaford. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 12

Remigiusz Stefanski (20), of Pode Lane, Old Leake. Possession of amphetamine (Spalding). £165 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, drugs destroyed. Drug driving. £250 fine, disqualified from driving for 14 months. No separate penalty for possession of cannabis.

Reginald Thompson (75), of Farrow Avenue, Holbeach. Three counts of making a false representation to obtain pension credit. Community order with 70 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Christopher Hill (29), of Bramble Grove, Stamford. Assault (Bourne). Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, restraining order, £85 compensation, £85 costs.

Terry Parbury (31), of Little London, Spalding. Resisting a police officer (Spalding). £50 fine, £30 v/s.

July 17

Caulton Birkinshaw (21), of Rotten Row, Pinchbeck. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No insurance. £120 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and two defective tyres.

Russell Evans (51), of South Street, Stanground. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Owen Rogers (25), c/o The Courtyard, Billingborough. Three counts of assault, criminal damage and sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character (Billingborough). Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £200 compensation.

Vanessa Silva (27), of Willesby Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s. Commission of a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

July 4

Gary Palmer (40), of Aveland Close, Aslackby. No insurance (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Martin Peel (52), of St Peters Close, Yaxham, Norfolk. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven Wyse (45), of Creek Road, March. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

July 6

Ali Ahmad, of Falcon Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Horbling). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kenneth Arnold (65), of Whitmoor Lane, Collingham, Notts. No MOT (Gosberton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Jaydene Atkinson-Thomas (21), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. No insurance (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Emma Brocklehurst (36), of Viking Way, Thurlby. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Gareth Brown(31), of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kolesovas Deividas (25), of Holbeach Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

John Mallett (51), of Hockland Road, Tydd St Giles. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jorge Pinto (35), of Sydney Street, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £186 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Hubert Polak (23), of Pine Street, Heywood, Rochdale. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marcin Puchalski (24), of Pen Street, Boston. Speeding (Kirton Holme). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Hazel Smart (41), of Thornton Avenue, Bonnybridge, Falkirk. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lee Stockton (21), of Postland Road, Crowland. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Rory Sutherland (33), of Woodstock Drive, Cannock, Staffs. Speeding (Cowbit). £142 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Washington (52), of Osier Road, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £230 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.