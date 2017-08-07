COURT REGISTER

Have your say

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

June 27

Steven Platt (37), of Greenrigg Gardens, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £45 costs, 6pts.

Arturas Pocevicius (45), of Park Road, Peterborough. No insurance (Langtoft). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.

Adrian Ward (63), of Freshney Close, Saltfleet. Speeding (Sutterton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £45 costs, 3pts.

Douglas Witt (36), of Cygnet Drive, Chatteris. Speeding (Sutterton). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

June 28

Darren Clarke (44), of Lindleys Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts. Failed to stop after an accident (Bourne). £340 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts. Driving without due care and attention. £180 fine.

June 29

Sheila Smith (70), of Tarragon Way, Bourne. Drink driving (Sleaford). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Nicola Brundle (49), of Allens Drove, Gorefield. Speeding (Cowbit). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jonathon Bunting (34), of Setch Road, Blackborough End, Norfolk. Speeding (Whaplode). £176 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Thomas Farr (25), of Frithville Road, Sibsey. Speeding (Kirton Holme). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Hardman (38), of Rosecomb, Royston. Speeding (Cowbit). £91 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Pamela Madin (72), of Clifton Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Maraj (26), of Waveney Crescent, Lowestoft. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £307 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Scott McLennan (29), of Jubilee Way, Crowland. Speeding (Crowland). £392 fine, £39 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ashley Wilson (30), of Old Fendyke Road, Weston Hills. Speeding (Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mitchell Jermyn (19), of Station Street, Donington. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Lincoln). £40 fine. No insurance. £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. Defective tyre. £40 fine.

Mateusz Nawrocki (31), of Hannam Boulevard, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Paulina Orzechowska (23), of Severn Road, Spalding. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Wyberton). £100 fine. No insurance. £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Kestutis Leoncikas (48), of St Mary’s road, Sheffield. Speeding (Whaplode). £52 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Antanas Mirauskas (59), of Railway Lane South, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Cassandra Oglesby (22), of Chapel Gardens, Whaplode. Driving without due care and attention (Lincoln). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Aurimas Sukys (37), of Crocus Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

June 30

Rudolph Howell (54), of Eccles Way, Nottingham. Speeding (Spalding). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

July 3

Kyle Lewins (30), of The Grove, Market Deeping. Possession of cannabis (Bourne). £123 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, drugs to be destroyed.

Daniel Millar (27). c/o Chestnuts, Hardwick Estate. Stole men’s toiletries worth £15.70 belonging to Wilkinson (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £15.70 compensation, Stole four jars coffee worth £17.96 belonging to B&M (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 12 months, £15.96 compensation. Conditional discharges on two previous offences activated, overall length of sentence 12 weeks.

Aidan Booth (29), of London Road, Peterborough. No insurance (Cowbit). £162 fine, £30 v/s, £45 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

July 4

Michael Patton (27), c/o Penny Gardens, Kirton. Drunk and disorderly (Kirton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, detention deemed served by time spent in custody. No action on breach of supervision requirements.

Michael Chinn (43), of Old Fendyke Road, Weston Hills. Driving while disqualified (Birmingham). 8 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Matthew Warner (19), of Tudor Place, Deeping St James. Possession of cocaine (Thurlby). £120 fine, drugs destroyed. Had in a public place a folding pocket knife. 6 months detention suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

Grzegorz Lesnicki (62), of Park Avenue, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Katie Manning (44), of Hospital Drove, Little Sutton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Gavin Neave (28), of Wisteria Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £294 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Kerry Carter (27), of Market Street, Long Sutton. Driving while using a hand held mobile phone (Kirkby La Thorpe). £99 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rafal Dzierwa (28), of Moulton Chapel Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £71 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Alan Elston (59), of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. Speeding (Horbling). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mantas Gilys (24), of Spring Gardens, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Krzysztof Kilianczyk (59), of Ash Court, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.