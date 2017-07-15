COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

June 12

Daniel Hay (36), of Mere Road, Waddington. Assault and possession of cannabis (Deeping St Nicholas). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, requirement to participate in building better relationships programme, £85 v/s, £40 costs.

June 14

Andrew Taylor (52), of Godsey Lane, Market Deeping. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Market Deeping). 6 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Richard Culff (46), of Godsey Crescent, Market Deeping. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Market Deeping). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Ivars Laucis (55), of The Square, Kirton. Drink driving (Boston). £290 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Arnestas Ubartas (36), of Montagu Close, Swaffham. Drink driving (Kirton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Sheron Marley (53), of Tarry Hill, Swineshead. Failed to provide a specimen of breath (Swineshead). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Luke Perry (19), of Cornfield Close, Deeping St Nicholas. Possession of cannabis (Stamford). 20 weeks detention suspended for 24 months, curfew requirement, £115 v/s, £85 costs, drugs to be destroyed.

Christopher Scoulding (40), of Queens Road, Spalding. Possession in public place of an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large knife (Pinchbeck). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Christopher Scoulding (40), of Queens Road, Spalding. Criminal damage (Pinchbeck). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £800 compensation, £85 costs. Assault and possession of cannabis. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

June 19

Louis Flaherty (18), of Main Street, Baston. Possession of cannabis (Stamford). Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, drugs to be destroyed.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

June 13

Shane Houghton (24), of Delgate Avenue, Weston. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour (Weston). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Emily Maplethorpe (22), of Gibson Close, Holdingham, Sleaford. Speeding (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John Miller (59), of Thackers Way, Market Deeping. Speeding (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Stuart Newlands (37), of Saphock Place, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Speeding (Little Sutton). £184 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Edvinas Patkaciunas (18), of Crocus Walk, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £726 fine, £72 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without due care and attention.

Mateusj Raajewsky (31), of Franklin Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £106 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Victoria Tuck (47), of St Marys Close, Attleborough. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michael Webber (54), of Hardwick Road West, Worksop, Notts. Speeding (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Scott Berry (29), of Merville Barracks, Colchester. Assault (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation, £85 v/s, £500 costs.

June 15

Krystian Urbanek (33), of Pennygate, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Tadas Abarius (25), of Appleyard Crescent, Norwich. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kenneth Arnold (65), of Whitemoor Lane, Collingham, Nottinghamshire. Defective windscreen (Gosberton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Vytautas Gudavicius (31), of Spruce Close, Holbeach. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Josephine Harlock (75), of Broadgate, Weston. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Carrie-Ann Howman (24), of Braeburn Road, Deeping St James. Permitted another to use a motor vehicle with no insurance (Market Deeping). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Andrew Keane (50), of Irvinebank Road, Darvel, East Ayrshire. Speeding (Crowland). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Brian Mayhew (71), of Hildyard Street, Grimsby. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Market Deeping). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Joel Mitchell (28), of Albion Street, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

William O’Rawe (48), of Templemoyle, Kells, Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Speeding (Whaplode). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nicholas Pitman (43), of Masterton Road, Stamford. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Micheal Rufus (47), of Cooksey Lane, Birmingham, West Midlands. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lisa Smith (35), of Braeburn Road, Deeping St James. No insurance (Market Deeping). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Eugenijus Valancius (54), of Gosberton Road, Surfleet. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Aleksandrs Voitkuns (31), of Thistlemoor Road, New England, Peterborough. Speeding (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Helen Warren (48), of Red Cow Drove, Moulton Marsh. No insurance (Wyberton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.