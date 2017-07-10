COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

June 7

John Joy (66), of Campling Place, Holbeach. Drink driving (Whaplode). £360 fine, £36 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jack Keatley (20), of Park Estate, Deeping St James. Drug driving (Stamford). £270 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Terry Parbury (31), of Havelock Street, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

James Simpson (28), of Lodge Road, Bourne. Drink driving (Bourne). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Sarah Smith (27), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Stole two joints of meat and dishwasher tablets of unspecified value belonging to Morrisons (Pinchbeck). 16 months conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Sarah Smith (28), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Stole three tubs of whey gain protein worth £134.97 belonging to Holland and Barrett (Spalding). 16 months conditional discharge, £134.97 compensation. Stole three tubs of optimum nutrition whey protein worth £134.97 belonging to Holland and Barrett. 16 months conditional discharge, £134.97 compensation. Stole two tubs of optimum nutrition whey protein worth £89.98 belonging to Holland and Barrett. 16 months conditional discharge, £89.98 compensation. Stole clothing worth £120 belonging to Next (Spalding). 16 months conditional discharge, £120 compensation.

Sarah Smith (28), of St Johns Road, Spalding. Stole six tins of pain worth £88.68 belonging to B&Q (Spalding). 16 months conditional discharge, £88.68 compensation.

Michael Edwards (78), of Parkside Crescent, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

June 9

Lee Cavozzi (41), of Scarborough Close, Rippingale. Assault (Bourne). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Lilija Stupina (46), of Cotton Road, Boston. Driving without due care and attention (Sutterton). £170 fine, 30 v/s, £135 costs, 5pts.

June 12

Ashley Callaby (23), of Oakley Place, Holbeach Hurn. No insurance (Little Sutton). £355 fine, £36 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and no MOT.

Mihai Covaci (41), of Knight Street, Pinchbeck. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £240 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

June 5

Katie Croker (42), of Ash Court, Donington. Drink driving (Gosberton Clough). Community order with drink impaired driver’s course programme requirement, £85 v/s, £40 v/s, to be detained in court house, detention deemed served by reason of time already spent, in lieu of payment of £85 v/s, disqualified from driving for 3 years. Driving while disqualified. Community order. No separate penalty for no insurance.

June 6

Michal Czubak (24), of Carrington Road, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

June 7

Agnis Dzeguze (23), of Paddock Grove, Boston. No insurance (Kirton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Christian Fenwick (32), of St Botolphs Mews, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Simon Fletcher (21), of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Kamran Hussain (38), of Farrow Road, Whaplode Drove. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Michael Watson (60), of Hanthorpe Road, Morton. Driving without due care and attention (Bourne). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michael Davis (30), of Uplands, Warrington. Speeding (Spalding). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sandra Hamlet (55), of Kemp Street, Crowland. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tanase Lilian (53), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Boston). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

June 8

Kevin Cawthorn (47), of Church Lane, Crowland. Speeding (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Patrick Doherty (50), of Mellisham Walk, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Carl Golder (41), of Main Street, Farcet. Speeding (Spalding). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Brendon Hope (44), of Darbyshire Close, Deeping St James. Speeding (Leverton). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lesek Losinski (31), of Wellingtonia Park, Boston. Speeding (Sutterton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ashley Smith (35), of Kemps Road, Pulham St Mary, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £78 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Wojciech Swiech (24), of Westlode Street, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Adam Szeliga (18), of Horse Fayre Fields, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Spalding). £66 fine.

Monika Tonkunaite (26), of East Leake, Loughborough. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ian Wilson (49), of London Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.