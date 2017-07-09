COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

May 25

Zoe Fairbanks (39), of Mill Marsh Road, Moulton Seas End. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Victor Filip (36), of Priory Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Arran Hillary (24), of Sixfield Close, Lincoln. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Liz Killingworth (40), of Leafere Way, Leverington. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Sabina Landau (56), of Lime Street, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Aleksandra Puodziuniene (34), of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Erika Seputyte (36), of Little London, Spalding. Failing to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Vilius Varanavicius (18), of Bourne Road, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No MOT. £50 fine. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £50 fine.

Susan Williamson (61), of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. No insurance (Wyberton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No MOT. £220 fine.

May 29

Patrick Leighton (70), of NFA. Two counts of assault (Crowland). 18 months conditional discharge, restraining order, £20 v/s.

May 30

Natasha Kennedy (36), of Tolls Lane, Holbeach. Failed to report an accident (Holbeach). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Irmina Kozlowska (41), of Park Avenue, Sutterton. No insurance (Sutterton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no MOT and defective tyre.

Hannah Cole (31), of Victoria Street, Grantham. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jesse Dunford (31), of High Street, Stilton. Defective tyre (Market Deeping). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gareth Hancock, of Hills Close, Great Linford, Milton Keynes. Speeding (Cowbit). £135 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Nicolae Macau (37), Musician Mews, High Street, Kirton. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Boston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, 385 costs, 4pts.

Jonathan Reeve (42), of Windsor Avenue, Holbeach. Speeding (Whaplode). £93 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jonathan Reeve (42), of Windsor Avenue, Holbeach. Speeding (Spalding). £93 fine, 3pts.

Anthony Wainwright (31), of Willingham Gardens, Sheffield. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sara Wells (47), of Flint Close, Luton. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £116 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

May 31

Darren Matthews (45), of Sheppersons Avenue, Gosberton Risegate. Assault (Gosberton Risegate). 6 weeks prison sentence, restraining order, £50 compensation. Took a car without the owner’s consent. 4 weeks prison sentence concurrent, disqualified from driving for 3 months. Dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a bank card. 6 weeks prison sentence concurrent. Fraud by using a contactless bank card not in his own name. 6 weeks prison sentence concurrent. No separate penalty for possession of amphetamine. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

June 1

Arturs Eversons (31), of Walnut View, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). 20 weeks prison sentence suspended for 24 months, requirement to participate in drink-impaired drivers programme, rehabilitation activity requirements, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 52 months. Driving while disqualified. 20 weeks prison sentence concurrent, suspended for 24 months.

Peter Davis (40), of Church View, Church Walk, Bourne. Stole meat worth £30 belonging to Lincolnshire Cooperative Society (Lincoln). 4 weeks prison sentence consecutive with previous offence*. Assault. 4 weeks prison sentence consecutive with previous offence*. £146 compensation. No adjudication on commission of a further offence during suspended sentence order.

*Suspended sentences on five previous offences activated. Overall length of sentence: 35 weeks.

Stefan Andrei (38), of Winsover Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Alex Elderkin (23), of Hereward Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Daniel Fistican (25), of Smith Avenue, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Little Sutton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Cica Sandus (25), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. No insurance (Boston). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Andrew Searle (46), of Lansdowne Court, Spalding. No insurance (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Richard Smith (32), of Lowgate, Tydd St Mary. Speeding (Little Sutton). £187 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

David Stone (76), of Casswell Drive, Quadring. Speeding (Lincoln). £40 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Arvydas Taasevicius (47), of St Andrews Street, Lincoln. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £73 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Renatas Vasikonis (31), of Atherstone Avenue, Netherton. Speeding (Baston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

June 2

James Ellis (21), of Small Drove, Weston. Assault (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £120 fine, £85 v/s.

June 5

Mark Jehu (34), of George Street, Bourne. Drink-driving (Bourne). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also no licence, no insurance.