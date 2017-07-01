COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

May 24

Marzena Karolak (43), of Florin Drive, Boston. Failed to provide a specimen of breath (Surfleet). Community order with 60 unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Steven Barnes (41), of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. Joint theft of 15 tins of salmon worth £51.85 belonging to Co-op (Bourne). £50 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Joint theft of tins of salmon worth £75 belonging to Co-op (Billinghay). £50 fine.

James Simpson (36), of High Street, Wainfleet. Joint theft of 15 tins of salmon worth £51.85 belonging to Co-op (Bourne). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs. Joint theft of tins of salmon worth £75 belonging to Co-op (Billinghay). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Joint theft of an item of meat of value unknown belonging to Co-op (Billinghay). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Joint theft of a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, worth £25.85 belonging to the Laurels Service Station (Horncastle). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

May 31

Ella Cerenkova (31), of Acacia Avenue, Spalding. Stole curtains of value unknown belonging to B&M Stores (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Possession of false driving licence. £100 fine. Obstructing a police officer. £100 fine.

Jonathan Lincoln (32), of The Meadows, Spalding. Stole clothing worth £70 belonging to Peacocks (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £70 compensation, £85 costs.

Shaun O’Brien (51), of White Horse Inn Caravan Park, Dunston Fen, Metheringham. Driving while disqualified (Holbeach). 4 months prison sentence, £115 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for no insurance, driving licence endorsed with 6pts.

Salvis Skripka (24), of Freiston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). Community order with 200 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Jake Morton (23), of Edinburgh Drive, Spalding. Criminal damage to a wall of value unknown belonging to Munro Medical Centre (Spalding). £50 compensation. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour. 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

May 22

Vivian Gedney (60), of Chapelgate, Gedney. No MOT (Lutton Marsh). £175 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Saulius Grigaitis (37), Wellington Street, Lincoln. No insurance (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.

Daniel Hewitt (30), of Delta Place, Rotherham. Speeding (Little Sutton). £215 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Scott McKenzie (46), of Normanton Road, Crowland. No MOT (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Jacob Mizio, of Stonegate, Spalding. No insurance (Boston). £310 fine, £31 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without due care and attention.

Danus Rudacevskij (21), of King Street, Beeston. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Filip Toma (25), of Oxford Garden, Holbeach. No insurance (Moulton). £345 fine, £34 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Louise Wallace (32), of Wood View, Bourne. Speeding (Witham on the Hill). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ernestas Zilinskas (19), of Medlock Crescent, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

May 23

Jay Beecher (29), of Adderley, Bretton. Speeding. £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Diamond (43), of Foresters Avenue, Hilgay, Norfolk. Speeding (Whaplode).

£220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rachael Hanford (40), of Aykroft, Bourne. Speeding. £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rafal Skeczynski (36), of Love Lane, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

May 25

Rebecca Courton (18) of Burghley Street, Bourne. Drink driving (Bourne).

Community order with curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Community order, curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

Joanne Brennan (46), of St Helens Close, Grantham. Assault (Holbeach). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s.

No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

James Benton-Jones (44), of Queen’s Mews, London. Speeding (Whaplode). £145 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rogerio Da Costa (55), of King’s Road, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.