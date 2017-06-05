COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

May 8

Matthew Paul (27), of Ambassador Walk, Spalding. Took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Ancaster). £50 fine, £30 v/s, £127 costs.

Joshua Lake (24), of Baulkins Drove, Sutton St James. No insurance (Spalding). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Mark Lewis (26), of Towngate West, Market Deeping. No insurance (Skegness). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Richard Mister (55), of Fulney Lane North, Spalding. Speeding (Lincoln). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Jonathan Reeve (42), of Windsor Avenue, Holbeach. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85, disqualified from driving for six months.

Marius Versinskas (31), of Harveys Close, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

David Wait (46), of Fennell Road, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Cowbit). £265 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Andrew Farthing (53), of High Street, Horbling. Speeding (Lincoln). £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Nicholas Mackelden (26) of Hallgate, Holbeach. Used a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle fitted with a plate in accordance with regulation 66 of the road vehicles (construction and use) regulations when the maximum gross weight shown in the plate was equalled (Holdingham). £723 fine, £72 v/s, £184 costs.

Ray Pickup (45), of Hillcroft Road, Altrincham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Valdas Siugzda (41), of Kellett Gate, Spalding. Drink driving (Boston). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 10pts.

May 9

Lukas Matulevicius (20), of Chandlers Reach, High Street, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £85 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rhuan Arcanjo (22), of Elmfield Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. In charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of breath exceeded the prescribed limit (Cowbit). £630 fine, £63 v/s, £350 costs, 10pts.

Aleksandrs Maksimovs (34), of Little Side Road, Kirton. Drink-driving (Kirton). 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Kurt Sands (47), of Wimberley Way, Spalding. Drink-driving (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No insurance. £80 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to surrender to custody.

Roy Booth (58), of Mountbatten Avenue, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Grant Callaby (29), of Newmarket Avenue, Bourne. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Louis Cox (35), of Cleymond Chase, Kirton. Speeding (Boston). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Carlos Ribeiro (48), of Redborne Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jason Farmer (47), of Oldham Drive, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Wigtoft). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Edgars Freimanis (21), Abbey Path, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ion Gisca (36), of Haven Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Baston). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Wayne Jackson (47), of Broadway, Crowland. Failed to give his driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Tomas Jervsenko (32), of Churchfleet Lane, Gosberton. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Dorota Pieczuro (49), of St Augustine Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

John Pullen (56), of Porthouse Drive, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Spalding). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Edmundas Smaizys (50), of Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven Warth (49), of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping. Speeding (Wildmore). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ireneusz Wisniewski (31), of Pennygate, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

May 10

Justin Baldwin (24), of Marian Road, Boston. Drink-driving (Kirton). £135 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months. No insurance. £135 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Rebecca Eldred (35), of Double Street, Spalding. Stole whey protein worth £92.39 belonging to Holland and Barrett (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £92.39 compensation, £85 costs.

Jon Rayner (32), of Grizedale Close, Grantham. Drink-driving (Bicker). £95 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bruno Rodrigues (34), of Pennygate, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). £135 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Jamie Church (25), c/0 Everard Road, Tongue End. Possession of cannabis (Bourne). Six months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £45 costs, drugs destroyed.

Tori Cope (20), c/0 Brewery Lane, Billingborough. Possession of cannabis (Bourne). Six months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £40 costs, drugs destroyed.

Michael Pellatt (26), of Ellindon, Bretton. Drink-driving (Spalding). £140 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sami Bellahmer (18), of Fengate Mobile Home Park, Fengate, Peterborough. Had in a public place a lock knife. £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, knife destroyed.

Tom Bower (19), of Beck Bank, Gosberton Clough. Trespassed on land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies (Boston). £145 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs. Trespassed upon railway lines. £145 fine. Criminal damage. £380 compensation order.