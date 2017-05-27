COURT REGISTER

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

April 26

Paul Jefford (32), of School Drive, St Neots. Stole vodka worth £51 belonging to Co-op (Bourne) £100 fine, £34 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Rimantas Barbuska (40), of Alexandra Road, Spalding. Drunk and disorderly (Spalding). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £70 costs.

Cieren Brownsword (26), of Pennygate, Spalding. Drug driving (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty for possession of cannabis.

Ian Powell (48), of Cranmore Lane, Holbeach. Resisting police officers (Holbeach). 12 months conditional discharge. Assault. 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

April 28

Lukasz Marzec (35), of Green Lane, Spalding. Failed to provide specimen of blood (Spalding). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

May 3

Matthew Barber (39), of Sleaford Road, Boston. Driving while disqualified (Kirton). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £385 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 5 months. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Tomas Zilkinskas (38), of Woad Farm Road, Boston. Obstructed a police officer (Kirton). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Martin Beale (25), of Kingfisher Court, Spalding. Stole groceries worth between £300 and £500 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Spalding). £200 fine, £200 compensation.

Brandon Campbell (25), of Station Road, Thorney. Drug driving (Langtoft). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty for no insurance. No action taken on breach of suspended sentence.

Ionel Costache (48), of Westlode Street, Spalding. Drink driving (Holbeach). £350 fine, £35 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty for no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.

Rachel Foster (39), of The Delph, Pode Hole. No TV licence. £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs.

John Harding (45), of Cobgate, Whaplode. Stole two bottles of suncream worth £29.98 belonging to Savers (Spalding). 18 months conditional discharge. Two counts of assault. £50 compensation on each count. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

April 25

Rachael Murray (40), of Seas End Road, Moulton Seas End. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

April 27

Chase Gowland (23), of Carrington Road, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £75 compensation, £85 v/s, £200 costs.

Shane Boyton (37), of College Close, Holbeach. Harassment (Spalding). 26 weeks prison sentence, restraining order, £115 v/s. Assault. 26 weeks prison sentence concurrent, restraining order. Sent a message via public electronic communications network that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. 26 weeks prison sentence concurrent, restraining order.

Maxine Abrahams (48), of St Johns Vale, London. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Keith Bullock (19), of St Pauls Gardens, Bourne. No insurance (Bourne). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Lewis Cifaldi (27), of New Parks Boulevard, Leicester, Leics. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Simon Cull (53), of South Brink, Wisbech. Speeding (Tydd Gote). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Douglas (36), of Oakleigh Road, Grantham. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adam Filipek (59), of Rushy Drove, Quadring. Speeding (Leverton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jamie Garner (41), of Heather Court, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Cezary Niczyporuk (32), of Beaufort Drive, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Steven Oxland (48), of Redstone Park, Redhill. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Dawn Palmer (52), of The Rookery, Lutton. No insurance (Gedney Drove End). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Laura Ray (49), of Seas End Road, Surfleet. Speeding (Whaplode). £136 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jonathan Reast (29), of Cherry Tree Grove, Spalding. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £96 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Robinson (41), of New Road, Upwell. Speeding (Whaplode). £62 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kyle Smith (19), of Lincoln Road, Deeping Gates. No insurance (Market Deeping). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Donna Steele (37), of Cawood Lane, Gosberton. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Kaspars Trops (24), of Horace Street, Boston. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no MOT.

Andrew Wray (51), of Dale Road, Crayford, Dartford. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

April 28

Keith Townend (60), of Spalding Road, Bourne. Speeding (Stainby). £900 fine, £90 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.